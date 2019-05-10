James "Jimmy" East, 78, of Spotsylvania, Va., passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at Mary Washington Hospital, Fredericksburg, Va.

James was a lineman and foreman for C.W. Wright Construction and Van Meter Construction Company; and low boy operator with Shirley Construction.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Oliver East and Lucille "Babe" East; and brother, Robert Dean (Bob).

Survivors include his wife, Helen East; sons, Donnie Eugene East, Lawrence East and Jimmy East; daughter, Freda Ann Dodd, all of Spotsylvania; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Benny East (Ada) and David East (Linda), both of Rockwood; sisters, Mary Stolz of Warsaw, Va., Jean Meredith of Kingston and Elizabeth Shelton of Kingston; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. The funeral service will follow from the chapel at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Larry Tilley officiating. Interment and burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, in Glen Alice Cemetery.

