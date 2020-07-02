1/1
James Kirby
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Kirby, 83, of Rockwood, passed away June 27, 2020, at his home.
He was a long-time member of Clymersville Baptist Church of Rockwood and served our country in the U.S. Air Force. As our day filled with sorrow, our hearts filled with good memories of all the stories you told us growing up in Pond Grove. Paps, you will be missed. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn Jo Greene Kirby; and parents, Carl and Nell Knox Kirby.
He is survived by his children, James Steven Kirby, Mike and wife Mary, Karen and husband Jeff, and Michelle and husband Darrell; grandchildren, Nicole and Marcus and wife Brittany; and a host of other family members and good friends.
Family and friends gathered for a graveside service with military honors at Odd Fellow Cemetery, Rockwood, at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, Pastor James Griffith officiated and Jerry and Linda Griffith provided the music.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Roane County Rescue Squad. Jackson Funeral Services, Oliver Springs, is in charge of arrangements. An online register is available at jacksonfuneralservices.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roane County News from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jackson Funeral Services
7071 Knoxville Hwy.
Oliver Springs, TN 37840
(865) 435-3800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved