James Kirby, 83, of Rockwood, passed away June 27, 2020, at his home.
He was a long-time member of Clymersville Baptist Church of Rockwood and served our country in the U.S. Air Force. As our day filled with sorrow, our hearts filled with good memories of all the stories you told us growing up in Pond Grove. Paps, you will be missed. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn Jo Greene Kirby; and parents, Carl and Nell Knox Kirby.
He is survived by his children, James Steven Kirby, Mike and wife Mary, Karen and husband Jeff, and Michelle and husband Darrell; grandchildren, Nicole and Marcus and wife Brittany; and a host of other family members and good friends.
Family and friends gathered for a graveside service with military honors at Odd Fellow Cemetery, Rockwood, at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, Pastor James Griffith officiated and Jerry and Linda Griffith provided the music.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Roane County Rescue Squad. Jackson Funeral Services, Oliver Springs, is in charge of arrangements. An online register is available at jacksonfuneralservices.com.