James Lee "Jim" Crowley, 89, died at 3:14 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
He attended Sarasota High School in Sarasota, Fla., class of 1946. Jim served in the U.S. Army First Cavalry Division and stood guard at the Emperor's Palace in Japan after WWII. He graduated from University of Florida with a BME in 1952 and worked at Oak Ridge National Laboratory until retirement in 1985. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Frances, who he married in 1952; and his daughter, Debbie.
He leaves his remaining children, Alan and Cheryl; grandchildren, Robert O'Brien, Darcy Flurry and Corey Crowley; and great-grandchild, Juliette Flurry.
There will be a celebration of life in Kingston, in the near future for family and friends, place and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to: Heritage Foundation, 214 Massachusetts Ave., North East Washington DC 20002-4999, [email protected]. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Sept. 4, 2019