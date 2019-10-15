James Leonard "Lenny" Wells, 47, of Nashville, and formerly of Elizabethton, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Erlanger Medical Center, Chattanooga.
He was born March 8, 1972, in Warren, Mich. Lenny enjoyed the art of finding, repurposing and sharing found treasures at yard sales, estate sales and flea markets. He liked traveling adventures; writing and journaling; and loved to send cards, especially to the ill and downtrodden. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Wells; father, Jimmy Wells; and grandparents, B.D. "Bern" and Myrtie Foster; and Reed and Edna Wells.
Survivors include sister and brother-in-law, Della LuAnne and John Camacho of Charlotte, N.C.; nephews and niece, Isaiah Camacho, Josiah Camacho, Alexas Camacho and Elijah Camacho; and several other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 19, from the old sanctuary of the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, 115 Old Hen Valley Road, Oliver Springs. Funeral services will follow with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Mount Pisgah Cemetery, Oliver Springs. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Oct. 16, 2019