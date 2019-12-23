James Lewis Byerly, 67, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, following a short battle with cancer.

He graduated from Roane County High School and East Tennessee State University with degree in microbiology. He was of the Baptist faith and attended First Baptist Church, Kingston, for a number of years.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Homer and Lena Byerly and Luther and Izene Harbin.

He is survived by his daughter, Lynette Byerly Torres, Phoenix, Ariz.; granddaughter, Rebecca Wolfe, Rockwood; grandson, Matthew Cain, Messa, Ariz.; parents, James and Virginia Byerly, Kingston; brothers, Jeff (Susan), Hendersonville and Steve (Shannon), Kingston; nieces, Timberly Sloan and Makenzie Byerly; and nephew, Jeremy Byerly.

Honoring his request, there was no receiving of friends. Family and friends met at Greenwood Cemetery, Knoxville, for a graveside services at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, with the Rev. Jody McLoud officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Baptist Church Youth Department, Kingston. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.






















