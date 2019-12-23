James Lewis Byerly

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
  • "I can remember a lot of lazy days with Jimmy and Jeff on..."
Service Information
Kyker Funeral Homes
350 West Race Street
Kingston, TN
37763
(865)-376-6531
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

James Lewis Byerly, 67, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, following a short battle with cancer.
He graduated from Roane County High School and East Tennessee State University with degree in microbiology. He was of the Baptist faith and attended First Baptist Church, Kingston, for a number of years.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Homer and Lena Byerly and Luther and Izene Harbin.
He is survived by his daughter, Lynette Byerly Torres, Phoenix, Ariz.; granddaughter, Rebecca Wolfe, Rockwood; grandson, Matthew Cain, Messa, Ariz.; parents, James and Virginia Byerly, Kingston; brothers, Jeff (Susan), Hendersonville and Steve (Shannon), Kingston; nieces, Timberly Sloan and Makenzie Byerly; and nephew, Jeremy Byerly.
Honoring his request, there was no receiving of friends. Family and friends met at Greenwood Cemetery, Knoxville, for a graveside services at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, with the Rev. Jody McLoud officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Baptist Church Youth Department, Kingston. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.










Published in Roane County News on Dec. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.