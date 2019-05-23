Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Ralph Davidson. View Sign Service Information Davis Funeral Home 715 Morgan Avenue Harriman , TN 37748 (865)-882-2000 Send Flowers Obituary



He was employed with Pepsi Co. in Knoxville for 34 years. Ralph was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Rockwood. He was a loving husband, devoted father and a friend to all. Ralph was also an avid collector of antique soda bottles. He was preceded in death by his parents, James P. and Montana Harvey Davidson; and his sister, Cindy Jo Davidson Clough.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Evelyn Lowery Davidson; two sons, James Cory and wife Holly Goldston Davidson and Matthew Elliott Davidson, all of Harriman; one grandson, William James Davidson; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathy and Coy Parton of Sevierville and Angie and Paul Bentley of Michigan; and his niece, Crystal Rose Parton.

The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Ed Parton and the Rev. Donnie Harvey officiating. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in Emory Heights Cemetery. An online register is available at

