James Robert "Bobby/Jim" Martin, 74, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Loganville, Ga.
He was preceded in death by parents, Lawrence and Lena Hacker Martin of Harriman; and brother and sister-in-law, Lawrence Jr. and Gail Pogue Martin of Cartersville, Ga.
He is survived by nieces, Wendy Martin Jackson of Harriman and Stacy Egnor and Kelly Martin of Cartersville; and his former wife, Cheryl Cook Fannar of North Carolina.
Bobby was born on Aug. 12, 1945, in Harriman. He attended South Harriman High School where he participated in several sports and attained his Eagle Scout status in the Boy Scouts of America. After high school, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps where he signed up for two tours of duty in Vietnam.
A memorial gathering will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at American Legion Hall Post 53, 624 Morgan Ave NE, Harriman. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, make donations in his name to the American Legion Hall. The family would like to thank Paul Stoudt for being there for "Mr. Jim" all the way to the end.
Published in Roane County News on Oct. 9, 2019