James Victor Van Sandt, of Knoxville, died peacefully at his home Friday, March 15, 2019.  
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack L. Van Sandt; mother, Millie V. Cavanaugh; and brother, Michael F. Van Sandt.  Victor proudly served in the U.S. Navy and was a graduate of the University  of Tennessee.  
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Van Sandt; brother, Jack K. Van Sandt (Carolyn); sisters, Jill Winstead (Steve) and Laura Swigert (Kirk); and numerous nieces and nephews. Victor generously gave his remains to the  Anthropology Department of the University of Tennessee to further their  medical research.
There will be no funeral or memorial services as Victor wished.  The family appreciates the love and affection shown to him during his long ordeal. Contributions may be made in his name to The .
