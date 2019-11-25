Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James William Howard Jr.. View Sign Service Information Weatherford Mortuary 158 S Jefferson Cir Oak Ridge , TN 37830 (865)-482-2464 Send Flowers Obituary

James William Howard Jr., 78, of Dyllis and formerly of Oak Ridge, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at his home.

He was born April 26, 1941, in Rockwood, the son of James William Howard Sr., and Sara Elizbeth Dennis Howard.

Mr. Howard was of the Baptist faith; a member of the Faith Masonic Lodge 756 and Order of the Eastern Star 390. He retired from the Oak Ridge Fire Department where he was chief fire inspector. After retirement, he purchased acreage in Dyllis and was in the process of building a homestead for he and his family. Working with his son, clearing land, creating a pond and remodeling houses, which were moved from Oak Ridge, was a project he loved. He also enjoyed fishing in his free time.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandson, Joseph William Howard Tunkel; and brother-in-law, Donald Wayne Gullett, whom he thought of as a true brother.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Trenda Lynn Tackett Howard;

son, James William Howard III and fiancé Windy Diana Hamilton of Dyllis; daughter, Catherine Elizabeth Howard Tunkel and husband Christopher of Dyllis; sister, Martha Louise Gullett of Rockwood; niece, Debra Denis Markelonis of Knoxville; grandchildren, Jacob William Nathaniel Tunkel and Rebekah Lynn Tunkel, both of Dyllis; and great-niece and great-nephews, Deanna Elizabeth Markelonis and husband Michael Cunningham of Cincinnati and Tyler Wayne West of Rockwood.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Weatherford Mortuary, Oak Ridge. A Masonic service, led by members of Faith Masonic Lodge 756 will begin at 7 p.m., followed by the memorial service at 7:15 p.m. with Chaplain Ginny Bridges Ireland officiating. Memorials may be made to the or to a cancer research facility of choice.



