It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Jan Bowen Monday Judd, on Sept.14, 2020, she was 72 years old.

Jan was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother with a tremendous commitment to family. Born and raised in Kingston, she moved to Atlanta to raise her children. She spent her professional career in human resources, where she worked up till the day of her passing. Her love, support and acclamation for her children and grandchildren were her ultimate joy.

She is survived by her husband, Allen Judd; daughter, Teresa Monday; son, Jason Monday (wife Danielle); stepchildren, Seth Judd, Rachel Carlson and Justin Judd; and three grandchildren, Avery Monday Morris, and Jack and Gavin Monday. Our hearts are heavy as we say goodbye to you, but our souls are filled with loving memories and just how much you meant to our family. We love you! Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.



