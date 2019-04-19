Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jan Manning Ridings, 71, of Maryville and Kingston, went to be with his loving wife and father Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

He was born Sept. 23, 1947, graduating from Roane County High School and attending the University of Tennessee. While serving as communications officer in the Vietnam Conflict, he was stationed in Guam, participating in the U.S. Navy Bowling League. He later moved to Maryville, where he was a grocery manager for Food Lion for 19 years, an accountant in the Prenatal Intensive Care Unit at UT-Knoxville and owned a uniform business called Professional Attire. Jan loved playing golf and was an avid sports fan. He was a kind and gentle man that was a friend to many and will be missed dearly by all.

Jan is survived by his mother, Rose Ridings, Kingston; sister, Eva Walker (Art), Alabama; brother, Ben Ridings, Kingston; daughter, Tina Rose Ridings Fuller (Tracy), Maryville; grandsons, Stone Fuller (Jazmine) and Trace Fuller; and great-grandson, Mason Fuller.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston. Funeral will follow at 7 p.m. in the Kyker Chapel with the Rev. Jody McLoud officiating. Entombment will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Grandview Cemetery Mausoleum in Maryville.

