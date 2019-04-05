Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jane Parker Richardson, 83, of Kingston, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Jamestowne Assisted Living.

She was a member of Hermitage Hills Baptist Church in Hermitage. She sang in the choir for many years. She loved traveling and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry G. Richardson; daughter, Lisa Arlene; parents, Dit and Laura Parker; siblings, Russell, Jack, Earl and Jerry Parker and Faye Cox, Helen Tallent and Ruth Wilson.

Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Darrell and Angela Richardson of Kingston; grandchildren, Emilee Jane Bradshaw (Jason) of Clinton, Jonathan Parker Richardson of Kingston and Jeremy Letterman (Katherine) of Hendersonville; great-grandchild, Annie Letterman of Hendersonville; sisters, Sandra Hardenbergh of Maryville and Margaret Price of Claxton; and special niece and nephew, Janette McCallum of Atlanta, Ga. and Matt Hardenbergh of Maryville.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, April 8, at First Baptist Church in Kingston. Funeral will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Bobby Ray Wilson officiating. Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.



350 West Race Street

Kingston , TN 37763

(865) 376-6531 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Roane County News on Apr. 6, 2019

