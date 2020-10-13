1/
Janet R. Smith
Janet R. Smith, 67, of Rockwood, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.
She was born on Aug. 16, 1953. Janet was an artist, scientist, and doctor of veterinary medicine. She was also the author of "One Gift of Grace, My Path Through to the Other Side of Disease." She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack F. Smith Sr. and Rosalie Graves Smith.
She is survived by brothers, Jack F. Smith Jr. (Kelly) of Smyrna, Ga. and Larry N. Smith M.D. (Susie) of Gainesville, Fla.; sisters, Laura N. Smith of Rockwood and Rebecca S. Smith of Dunwoody, Ga.; nephews and nieces, Sarah K. Smith, Jack F. Smith III, Nelson A. Smith, Travis B. Smith and Dylan W. Smith; cousins, Mary Kau of Rockwood, Gary Smith of Kingston, Nancy Smith Pack of Rockwood and Franklin, Louis A. Smith of Lenoir City, Debbie Pemberton, Crossville, C.W. Pemberton Jr. of Crossville and Mark Pemberton of Dayton.
The family will meet for a memorial service at 2 p.m. ET Saturday, Oct. 24, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, with Chaplain Jeff Sledge officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the PAN Foundation. The PAN Foundation is a 501(c) (3) that helps patients pay for out-of-pocket costs, such as deductibles, co-pays, and coinsurance, travel expenses and health insurance premiums. www.panfoundation.org

Published in Roane County News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
