Janice Henley Sikes died peacefully at home Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, surrounded by family.

She was born in Harriman, Aug. 9, 1946, where she resided until her death. Janice has received her angel wings after fighting a courageous battle these past few months. She was a graduate of Harriman High School and attended Saint Aquinas College in Nashville, majoring in dental hygiene, working In the dental field for many years. Janice was an active member of Lee Village Baptist Church. She was always known as a giving friend to all. Janice was a true southern lady, a gracious hostess to family and friends loving to help in preparation of food for not only family and friends but churches, the sick and homebound. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Charlene Henley; and brother, Curt Henley.

Janice is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 38 years, Jim Sikes; sons, Jimmy Sikes of Chickamauga, Ga.; and his son Taylor of Horsehead N.Y.; Jeff Sikes, and his wife Marie and their children, Anthony and Luke of Ringgold, Ga.; brothers, Grady Henley of Spring City, John "Butch" Henley and his wife Betty of Eatonton, Ga.; sister, Brenda Henley Howard of Kingsport; special niece, Denise "DeeDee" Henley Fields of McDonough, Ga., whom the family will be forever grateful for the loving care she gave Janice in her final months; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 12-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Lee Village Baptist Church, 119 Lee Village, Harriman, with Pastor Matt Cannon officiating. A celebration of Janice's life will follow at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266(

