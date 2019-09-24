Janice Sue Russell

Service Information
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN
37771
(865)-986-8013
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Dogwood Cemetery
Obituary
Janice Sue Russell, 76, of Loudon, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. 
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved everyone.  Janice's greatest passion was being a mamaw and taking care of everyone she loved.  She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Russell Sr.; and mother, Dallie Heath. 
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Fitzgerald; son, Arthur Russell Jr. and wife Jessica; grandchildren, Tyra Russell, A.J. Smith, Travas Fitzgerald, Jessica Fitzgerald, Erica Davidson, Tristen Davidson and Coty Davidson and wife Sammantha; great-grandchildren, Madalynn, Mason, Quillan, Lilly, Demi, Andre and Beau; brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Deborah Teague, J.D. and Katherine Graham; stepbrothers and sisters, Phyllis, Vickie, Martha, Herman and Jerry; and many nieces and nephews. 
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City.  Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel.  Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. Friday and proceed to Dogwood Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services.  Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Sept. 25, 2019
