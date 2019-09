Janice Sue Russell, 76, of Loudon, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved everyone. Janice's greatest passion was being a mamaw and taking care of everyone she loved. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Russell Sr.; and mother, Dallie Heath.She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Fitzgerald; son, Arthur Russell Jr. and wife Jessica; grandchildren, Tyra Russell, A.J. Smith, Travas Fitzgerald, Jessica Fitzgerald, Erica Davidson, Tristen Davidson and Coty Davidson and wife Sammantha; great-grandchildren, Madalynn, Mason, Quillan, Lilly, Demi, Andre and Beau; brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Deborah Teague, J.D. and Katherine Graham; stepbrothers and sisters, Phyllis, Vickie, Martha, Herman and Jerry; and many nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. Friday and proceed to Dogwood Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements.