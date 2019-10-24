Jean Cochran Chambers, 95, of Harriman, passed away at 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, with her two daughters by her side.
She was a member of Emory Heights Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Tennie Cochran; brother, Stanley Cochran; and sisters, Marilyn Shillings and Ann Kreis Vought.
Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Judy Scarbrough and Jana and Eddie Neeley; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Bud Cochran; sister and brother-in-law, Faye and Robert McCartt; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Emory Heights Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Wayne Nelson officiating. Burial will follow in Emory Heights Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Oct. 25, 2019