Jean Cochran Chambers, 95, of Harriman, passed away at 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, with her two daughters by her side.

She was a member of Emory Heights Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Tennie Cochran; brother, Stanley Cochran; and sisters, Marilyn Shillings and Ann Kreis Vought.

Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Judy Scarbrough and Jana and Eddie Neeley; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Bud Cochran; sister and brother-in-law, Faye and Robert McCartt; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Emory Heights Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Wayne Nelson officiating. Burial will follow in Emory Heights Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.

