Jean R. Willson, 86, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her home in Kingston. She was born on Oct. 13, 1933, in Boudy County, Ky. Jean loved gardening and had a natural green thumb. The extensive array of flowers she grew in her yard each year brought her great joy. She delighted in a regular visit to Handee Burger for drinking coffee and banter with the locals. With her outgoing nature, she never hesitated to share with you, her thoughts and opinions on life in general, and on politics. Jean had a big heart for the underdog, or someone who could use a hand up. She loved her two grandchildren, who were the apple of her eye. She was loved by her family and will be immensely missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Woodrow Willson; parents, Thomas Abraham and Josephine Shelton; siblings, William "Bill" Shelton, Richard "Dickie" Shelton, Jimmie Jo Ogles and June Logan.She is survived by daughters, Pamala Willson Stewart (Andrew) of Phoenix, Ariz. and Babs Willson Risner of Kingston; grandchildren, Miranda Risner Walker (Chris) of Chicago, Ill. And Matthew Trantham (Morgan) of Harriman; sister, Lorraine Purdy of Midtown; and several other nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.Due to the corona virus (COVID-19) pandemic, out of concern for public health, and in accordance with government guidelines, private graveside services and interment will be held at an undetermined time during the week of April 26 at Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood. Please check the obituary online at www.evansmortuary.biz or on their Facebook page at Evans Mortuary for an update once it becomes available. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Roane County News on Apr. 24, 2020

