Jerry Alan Foust passed peacefully away April 2, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home.

He was born on March 6, 1946, in Rockwood, to Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Foust. Jerry attended Rockwood High School and was the starting quarterback for the Tigers his junior and senior years. Immediately after graduating from high school he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and did two tours in Vietnam. He received two Purple Hearts from injuries sustained in both Vietnam and service in Cuba. Jerry was also a graduate of Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville. He lived an interesting life. Jerry served as both a youth football coach and Little League baseball coach for the youth in Rockwood after returning home. He worked as a social worker, a high school history teacher and had his pilot's license and worked as a personal pilot for many years. Jerry loved to laugh, loved history and could talk about any subject as long as you stayed away from religion and politics.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Kenneth and Aretta Riddle Foust; brothers, Ronald Foust and Kenneth Ray Foust; baby brothers, Steven, Nicky Joe and a set of twins that passed at birth.

Jerry is survived by brother, Jonathan Foust (Arlene), of Rockwood; nieces, April Wilson (Chris) of Rockwood, Wendy Yeager of Poplar Branch, N.C., Leslie Baker (Doug), of Brea, Calif., Terrisue Foust and Teresa Symes, both of Florida; nephews, Shane Foust (Dana), of Acworth Ga., Josh Foust of Rockwood, Bryan Rush (Ronda), of Asheboro N.C., and Michael Foust of California; and special great nephew, J.J. Webster of Rockwood.

The family will honor Jerry's wishes and have a graveside service at Odd Fellows Cemetery, in Rockwood, at 3 p.m Saturday June 27, with longtime friend of Jerry's, Bud Strader, officiating. A celebration of life cookout will follow immediately at his niece April's home. April would like to extend an invitation to friends of Jerry that would like to attend and celebrate his life. Cremation Options Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

