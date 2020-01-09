Officer Jerry C. Singleton, 52, of Coalfield passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville.
He was a member of Mossy Grove Baptist Church and Southgate Lodge 569 F&AM. Jerry was a 1985 graduate of Coalfield High School and had a career in law enforcement spanning more than 30 years. Jerry served in the U.S. Army as an MP before returning home to serve as a police officer. Over the years Jerry has served with the Harriman Police Department, the Rockwood Police Department, the Roane County Sheriff's Department, the Kingston Police Department and was currently serving on the Fairfield Glade Police Department. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jimmie Lou Singleton; his son, Jerry C. Singleton II; and his wife,Francine Sexton Singleton.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Corey and Brooke Singleton; and his grandson, Cage Singleton; along with a host of other family, friends, loved ones and brother and sisters of the law enforcement community.
The family received friends from 2-6 p.m. Saturday Jan. 4, in the gymnasium of Roane State Community College. Masonic service were held at 6 p.m. Funeral services followed with the Rev. Jim Disney and the Rev. Corey Jones officiating. Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Davis Cemetery, Coalfield.
In honor of Jerry's late son, J.C., the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to , Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Roane County News on Jan. 10, 2020