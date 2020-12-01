1/
Jerry Dale Allstun
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Dale Allstun
On Thursday morning, Nov. 26, 2020, Jerry Dale Allstun, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 82 in Chattanooga.
Jerry was born on July 8, 1938, in St. Louis, Mo., to Russell Allen and Vivian Allstun. Following his graduation from Tennessee Tech University, Jerry spent his career in mechanical engineering working for Martin Marietta Lockheed until retirement.
Jerry was devoted to his wife Nancy Polston Allstun until her death and together they filled each day with love and adventure. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Russell Allen and Vivian Allstun; and his loving wife, Nancy Polston Allstun.
His son, Russell Dale Allstun, wife Angela, grandson Preston Jacob Allstun and nephew, Pat Davis survive him.
Jerry was a kind, gentle, and loving man to those who knew him. He was furiously independent; he was committed to both God and his family in a way that made you happy after he touched your life. In addition to his family he was an avid vintage car collector, he loved Tennessee football, Cardinals baseball, and the game of golf. He especially enjoyed playing with his son and grandson, but most of all loved following Jake and encouraging him on from tournament to tournament throughout his life.
The family received friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Kyker Funeral Home, Hariman. A memorial service followed at 12 p.m. Immediately following the service, the family proceeded to the graveside service at Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, where he was laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, please enjoy everyday like it's your last day and hold fast to your faith! Memorial gifts may be sent to: Harriman United Methodist Church P.O. Box 407 Harriman, TN 37748 or by following the following link http://www.hrrmnumc.com/home/online-giving. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roane County News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-1515
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved