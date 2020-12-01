Jerry Dale Allstun
On Thursday morning, Nov. 26, 2020, Jerry Dale Allstun, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 82 in Chattanooga.
Jerry was born on July 8, 1938, in St. Louis, Mo., to Russell Allen and Vivian Allstun. Following his graduation from Tennessee Tech University, Jerry spent his career in mechanical engineering working for Martin Marietta Lockheed until retirement.
Jerry was devoted to his wife Nancy Polston Allstun until her death and together they filled each day with love and adventure. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Russell Allen and Vivian Allstun; and his loving wife, Nancy Polston Allstun.
His son, Russell Dale Allstun, wife Angela, grandson Preston Jacob Allstun and nephew, Pat Davis survive him.
Jerry was a kind, gentle, and loving man to those who knew him. He was furiously independent; he was committed to both God and his family in a way that made you happy after he touched your life. In addition to his family he was an avid vintage car collector, he loved Tennessee football, Cardinals baseball, and the game of golf. He especially enjoyed playing with his son and grandson, but most of all loved following Jake and encouraging him on from tournament to tournament throughout his life.
The family received friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Kyker Funeral Home, Hariman. A memorial service followed at 12 p.m. Immediately following the service, the family proceeded to the graveside service at Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, where he was laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, please enjoy everyday like it's your last day and hold fast to your faith! Memorial gifts may be sent to: Harriman United Methodist Church P.O. Box 407 Harriman, TN 37748 or by following the following link http://www.hrrmnumc.com/home/online-giving.
Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.