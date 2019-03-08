Jerry Goddard, age 72 of South Harriman, passed away Thursday March 7, 2019 at his home. He was a Deacon at Childs Memorial Baptist Church for many years and a member of South Gate Masonic Lodge 569. Jerry served as a Roane County Commissioner for 20 years and was a proud South Harriman Pirate Alumni. He retired from Martin Marietta and The Department of Transportation. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul "Buster" and Mary Ellen Goddard; brother, Darrell Goddard; and father-in-law, Robert P. Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years:, Sherron Smith Goddard; two daughters, Kim Goddard and Tammy Goddard; four grandchildren, Whitney Hill, Chelsey and husband Sammy Stewart, Lucas and wife Courtney Jolley and Kristen Jolley; three great-grandchildren, Ashton Jolley, Eleanor Keen and Abigail Keen; brother, Paul "Squeaky" and wife Betty Ann Goddard; sister, Paula and husband Bruce Walker; mother-in-law, Josephine Smith; brother-in-law, Michael and wife Carol Smith; special friend from Quality Private Duty; and many nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.
The family received friends from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Childs Memorial Baptist Church in Harriman. Funeral and Masonic services followed at 4 p.m. Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Sunday March 10, at in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Roane County News on Mar. 9, 2019