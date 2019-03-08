Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Goddard. View Sign



Jerry Goddard, age 72 of South Harriman, passed away Thursday March 7, 2019 at his home. He was a Deacon at Childs Memorial Baptist Church for many years and a member of South Gate Masonic Lodge 569. Jerry served as a Roane County Commissioner for 20 years and was a proud South Harriman Pirate Alumni. He retired from Martin Marietta and The Department of Transportation. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul "Buster" and Mary Ellen Goddard; brother, Darrell Goddard; and father-in-law, Robert P. Smith.He is survived by his wife of 54 years:, Sherron Smith Goddard; two daughters, Kim Goddard and Tammy Goddard; four grandchildren, Whitney Hill, Chelsey and husband Sammy Stewart, Lucas and wife Courtney Jolley and Kristen Jolley; three great-grandchildren, Ashton Jolley, Eleanor Keen and Abigail Keen; brother, Paul "Squeaky" and wife Betty Ann Goddard; sister, Paula and husband Bruce Walker; mother-in-law, Josephine Smith; brother-in-law, Michael and wife Carol Smith; special friend from Quality Private Duty; and many nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.The family received friends from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Childs Memorial Baptist Church in Harriman. Funeral and Masonic services followed at 4 p.m. Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Sunday March 10, at in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com. Published in Roane County News on Mar. 9, 2019

