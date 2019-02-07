Jerry "Tommy" Gunter

Jerry "Tommy" Gunter, 77, of Rockwood, passed away on Wednesday, Feb.6, 2019, at his residence.
He was of the Protestant faith and was a good-hearted man. Mr. Gunter was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran, an avid NASCAR, and go-cart enthusiast and a fan of Tennessee men's basketball. He retired from Bell South as a repairman installer. Mr. Gunter was preceded in death by his parents, Henry F. and Mae Gunter.
Survivors include his wife, Stormy Gunter of Rockwood; brother, Bill Gunter (Rella Sue) of Kingston; sisters, Jeanette Pelfrey of Smyrna and Judy McElroy of Midtown; mother-in-law, Mary Melvin of Harriman; sister-in-law, Donna Raney (Fred) of Midtown; nephew, Bill Gunter Jr. of Kingston and Jerry "Buddy" Cook; niece, Emily Reeves of Calhoun, Ga.; special daughters, Debbie Turski, Becky Stevens and Little T. the Cat.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Graveside and burial services will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, with the Rev. Ernie Willis officiating. The family requests memorials to , One Vantage Way, Suite B 130, Nashville, TN 37228 or the , 4708 Papermill Dr. NW, Knoxville, TN 37909.
Published in Roane County News on Feb. 8, 2019
