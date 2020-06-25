Jesse Clyde Delk
Jesse Clyde Delk, 78, formerly of Jamestown, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Victorian Square Assisted Living and Memory Care in Rockwood.
The family has chosen cremation and no services are planned at this time. Jesse is survived by his son, Jesse Lynn Delk and wife Lori; daughter, Paula Gilmore and husband Michael; grandchildren, Genesha, Sabrina and Trevor Delk and Jessica and Cassidy Gilmore.
He was preceded in death by his son, Terry Delk; father, Clyde Delk; mother, Alice Wright Cooper; grandfather, Lud Wright; and brother, Sim Wright.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to the Wright's Chapel Cemetery. Donations can be mailed to 1355 Boatland Road, Jamestown, TN 38556. Jennings Funeral Homes of Jamestown is in charge of the cremation for Jesse Clyde Delk, formerly of Jamestown.

Published in Roane County News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jennings Funeral Homes, Inc. - Jamestown
414 N MAIN ST
Jamestown, TN 38556
(931) 879-8118
