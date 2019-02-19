Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jesse Ethan Shipwash. View Sign

Jesse Ethan Shipwash, 28, of Rockwood, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Rockwood.

He was born May 1, 1990, in Rockwood. Jesse was a member of the Paradise Baptist Church in Rockwood and was employed at Adams Products in Rockwood. He was a 2008 graduate of Rockwood High School and earned a degree in welding and machining from the Tennessee Technology Center in Harriman, where he later instructed night classes in welding. Jesse was a great father, son, brother and uncle, who lived his life for his daughter. He was a loving and caring person whose smile would light up a room, and was loved by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his father, Claude Shipwash Jr.; and grandparents, Claude Sr. and Margaret Shipwash; and Alvin and Rowena Hickey.

Survivors include his daughter, Sadie Shipwash; brother, Jake Shipwash (Jeanelle); mother, Diane Shipwash; nephews, Ryker and Killian Shipwash; special uncle, Cecil Hickey; uncle, Rick Hickey, all of Rockwood; aunts, Nina Hall of Harriman and Linda Mogck of Kissimmee, Fla.; and several cousins, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services will follow at 8 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Kim Coffey officiating. Committal services and interment will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, in Glen Alice Cemetery, Rockwood. An online register is available at Jesse Ethan Shipwash, 28, of Rockwood, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Rockwood.He was born May 1, 1990, in Rockwood. Jesse was a member of the Paradise Baptist Church in Rockwood and was employed at Adams Products in Rockwood. He was a 2008 graduate of Rockwood High School and earned a degree in welding and machining from the Tennessee Technology Center in Harriman, where he later instructed night classes in welding. Jesse was a great father, son, brother and uncle, who lived his life for his daughter. He was a loving and caring person whose smile would light up a room, and was loved by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his father, Claude Shipwash Jr.; and grandparents, Claude Sr. and Margaret Shipwash; and Alvin and Rowena Hickey.Survivors include his daughter, Sadie Shipwash; brother, Jake Shipwash (Jeanelle); mother, Diane Shipwash; nephews, Ryker and Killian Shipwash; special uncle, Cecil Hickey; uncle, Rick Hickey, all of Rockwood; aunts, Nina Hall of Harriman and Linda Mogck of Kissimmee, Fla.; and several cousins, other relatives and friends.The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services will follow at 8 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Kim Coffey officiating. Committal services and interment will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, in Glen Alice Cemetery, Rockwood. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Funeral Home Evans Mortuary

805 North Gateway Avenue

Rockwood , TN 37854

(865) 354-2600 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Roane County News on Feb. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Roane County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close