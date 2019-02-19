Jesse Ethan Shipwash

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jesse Ethan Shipwash.

Jesse Ethan Shipwash, 28, of Rockwood, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Rockwood.
He was born May 1, 1990, in Rockwood. Jesse was a member of the Paradise Baptist Church in Rockwood and was employed at Adams Products in Rockwood. He was a 2008 graduate of Rockwood High School and earned a degree in welding and machining from the Tennessee Technology Center in Harriman, where he later instructed night classes in welding. Jesse was a great father, son, brother and uncle, who lived his life for his daughter. He was a loving and caring person whose smile would light up a room, and was loved by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his father, Claude Shipwash Jr.; and grandparents, Claude Sr. and Margaret Shipwash; and Alvin and Rowena Hickey.
Survivors include his daughter, Sadie Shipwash; brother, Jake Shipwash (Jeanelle); mother, Diane Shipwash; nephews, Ryker and Killian Shipwash; special uncle, Cecil Hickey; uncle, Rick Hickey, all of Rockwood; aunts, Nina Hall of Harriman and Linda Mogck of Kissimmee, Fla.; and several cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services will follow at 8 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Kim Coffey officiating. Committal services and interment will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, in Glen Alice Cemetery, Rockwood. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.
Funeral Home
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Roane County News on Feb. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.