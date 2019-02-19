Jesse Ethan Shipwash, 28, of Rockwood, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Rockwood.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jesse Ethan Shipwash.
He was born May 1, 1990, in Rockwood. Jesse was a member of the Paradise Baptist Church in Rockwood and was employed at Adams Products in Rockwood. He was a 2008 graduate of Rockwood High School and earned a degree in welding and machining from the Tennessee Technology Center in Harriman, where he later instructed night classes in welding. Jesse was a great father, son, brother and uncle, who lived his life for his daughter. He was a loving and caring person whose smile would light up a room, and was loved by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his father, Claude Shipwash Jr.; and grandparents, Claude Sr. and Margaret Shipwash; and Alvin and Rowena Hickey.
Survivors include his daughter, Sadie Shipwash; brother, Jake Shipwash (Jeanelle); mother, Diane Shipwash; nephews, Ryker and Killian Shipwash; special uncle, Cecil Hickey; uncle, Rick Hickey, all of Rockwood; aunts, Nina Hall of Harriman and Linda Mogck of Kissimmee, Fla.; and several cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services will follow at 8 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Kim Coffey officiating. Committal services and interment will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, in Glen Alice Cemetery, Rockwood. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
Published in Roane County News on Feb. 20, 2019