Jessie Bell Jones passed peacefully at home, with her family by her side, Saturday, Oct.10, 2020, at the age of 91.

Born Aug. 25, 1929, Mrs. Jones was a native and lifelong resident of Harriman. She served faithfully as a member of the New Century United Methodist Church for her entire life honoring God as a lay delegate for many years, an active participant in the New Century United Methodist Women's ministry and as a Busy Bee Leader with the church youth. In her professional and civic life, she worked more than 40 years with the Harriman City Schools and was active with the American Legion Post 232 Women's Auxiliary and the 24th Women's Infantry Auxiliary. Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her parents, Ethel Coffin Moseley and Carlton E. Moseley Sr.; sisters, Ruth Moseley, Juanita Harper and Jeanette Hill; brothers, Carlton Moseley Jr. and Robert Moseley; son, David Jones; granddaughters, Jessica Thorpe and Tiffany Jones; son-in-law, Charles "Duke" Thorpe, III; and mother-in-law, Annie Jane Jones.

She is survived by her husband, the Rev. Clyde A. Jones of Harriman; daughters, Anise Jones Thorpe of Kissimmee, Fla., Portia Jones of Knoxville and Chrystal Jones of Harriman; son, George Roberts (Pat) of Montgomery, Ala.; sister, Norma Bazel of Harriman; daughter-in-law, Felita Jones of Atlanta, Ga.; grandchildren, Jacquelin Thorpe of Kissimmee, Fla., Shay Jones (Karima) of Atlanta, Ga. and Elliott Thorpe of Kissimmee, Fla.; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and loving family.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET Saturday, Oct. 17, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with the Revs. Gary Atwater and Willie Gallaher officiating. Graveside and interment service will conclude the celebration at Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood. The family requests that anyone in attendance please wear a mask. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.



