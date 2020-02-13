Jill Elizabeth Perkey, 69, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at her home.
She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman. Jill was born in Detroit, Mich. She was a lifelong registered nurse and served as nursing director of Williamson Medical Center. She retired to Kingston to be closer to family. She was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by daughter, Kathryn Perkey Wolford; and son, William Perkey.
She is survived by husband, Joseph Perkey of Kingston; daughter, Penny Neal (Jim) of Kingston; sister, Mary McNicol of Michigan; brothers, Darryl McNicol of Louisiana and Michael McNicol of Michigan; and six grandchildren.
The family received friends from 3:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 535 Margrave Street Harriman, with Father Michael Sweeney officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Feb. 14, 2020