Jimmie Hamby
Jimmie Hamby, 96, of Rockwood, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his first wife; Leslie Clark Hamby; and parents, Gib and Sallie Hamby.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Hamby of Rockwood; and children, Gil Hamby (Jane) of Rockwood, Melissa Ashby (Kyle) of Winchester and Kim Smith (Scotty) of Rockwood.
The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Graveside and interment service followed in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood, with Pastor Marty Shadoan officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church, Rockwood. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
