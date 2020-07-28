Jimmy Douglas Dial, 79 of Harriman, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, after a brief illness.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Dial; parents, Tom Lee Dial and Clara Wayne Dial; brother, George Delano Dial; and sisters, Linda Kay Armistead and Carolyn Sue Dial.

He is survived by brothers, Thomas Lee Dial and Jerry Wayne Dial; one sister, JoAnn Rickard; and neices and nephews. He was a U.S Navy veteran and retired operations manager from Bull Run Fossil Plant with the Tennessee Valley Authority. To honor his wishes, there will be no burial services.

