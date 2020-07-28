1/
Jimmy Douglas Dial
Jimmy Douglas Dial, 79 of Harriman, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, after a brief illness.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Dial; parents, Tom Lee Dial and Clara Wayne Dial; brother, George Delano Dial; and sisters, Linda Kay Armistead and Carolyn Sue Dial.
He is survived by brothers, Thomas Lee Dial and Jerry Wayne Dial; one sister, JoAnn Rickard; and neices and nephews.  He was a U.S Navy veteran and retired operations manager from  Bull Run Fossil Plant with the Tennessee Valley Authority. To honor his wishes, there will be no burial services.

Published in Roane County News from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
