Jimmy Forsythe "Papaw Jim" McLean, 79, of the Westel community of Rockwood, Cumberland County, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at his residence.He was reunited in death with his father and mother, C. B. and Della McLean; brothers, Ralph, Earl, Bill, Ed and Leonard McLean; and sister, Linda McLean.Survivors include his wife, Frances McLean of Rockwood; daughters, Ashley McLean-Nail (Darren) of Rockwood and Angie Higdon of Oliver Springs; and sons, Willie Kutil of Dayton, Shannon Kutil of Dayton, Stephen Kutil of Rockwood and Jimmy B. McLean of Soddy Daisy.The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Bobby Schafer, Bro. Jim Schafer and Bro. Mark Cooley officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in McLean Cemetery in the Westel Community with Bro. Audie May officiating. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Funeral Home Evans Mortuary

