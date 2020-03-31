Jimmy Pressley, 74, of Harriman passed away Friday March 27, 2020, at his home.
He was the pastor of the Church of God and loved singing for the Lord. He also enjoyed working in the garden and flowers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Pearly Pressley; stepdaughter, Diane Spears; and brother, Chester Pressley.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Spears Pressley; two sons and daughter-in-law, Danny Pressley and Steven and Roberta Pressley; three stepsons, Barney Spears, William Spears and Wayne Spears; stepdaughter, Cathy Spears; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Nina Pressley; sister, Wilma Kinney; four grandchildren, Shannon Cox, Jacob Pressley, Kala Pressley and Hailey Pressley; many great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephew and friends.
Given current national health conditions and the family's concern for the health and well-being of others, family and friends may come by from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday April 1, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, for viewing and to sign the register. Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. Roane Memorial Gardens. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is is in charge of arrangements. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com
Published in Roane County News on Apr. 1, 2020