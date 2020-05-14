Jimmy Sargent, 58, of Thomaston, Ga., formally of Harriman, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home.
He served in the U.S. Army. Jimmy owned and operated a cleaning service in Georgia for many years. He was preceded in death by his father, Otis Sargent.
He is survived by his son, Jimmy Sargent; mother, Josie J. Sargent; brothers and sisters, Debbie and husband Donnie Barbra, Julia and Sam Stewart, Doug and wife Teresa Sargent, Sharon and husband Robert Bowles, Pam and husband Mike Taylor, David Sargent and Kevin and Charity Sargent; best friend, Buck; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will have a memorial service later date. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on May 15, 2020