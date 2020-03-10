Joann Creekmore Davis, 86, of Harriman, passed away Thursday, March 5, 202,0 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
Joann enjoyed bird watching, listening to gospel music, and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Davis.
She is survived by her daughter, Valerie Davis of Harriman; grandson, Adrian Davis and wife Missy of Chouteau, Okla.; great-grandchildren, Jayden and Emmalyn Davis; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Joann's wishes she will be cremated. An online register is available at www.kykerfuneralhomes.com, Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Mar. 11, 2020