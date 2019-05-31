John E. Closs, 69, of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from his residence. He was born July 29, 1949, in St. Clair, Mich. He was of Catholic faith. He was a loving husband, father and papa. In his younger years, he served in the U.S. Navy and served in the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey Merton Closs and Virginia Wolfe Closs; and son, Jacob Closs.

Survivors include wife of 40 years, Teresa D. Closs of Rockwood; son and daughter-in-law, William "Shawn" and Michelle Smith of Rockwood; daughter and son-in-law, Harley and Chris Yarnell of Rockwood; son, John Closs of Shallotte, N.C.; grandchildren, Kimmy, Emily and Kati Smith, Daniel Sedman, Eli and Dallas Yarnell and Nicole, Abby and Jacob Closs; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sharon and Mike Woodman, Diana and Randy Ekhardt and Mary and John Burnette; brothers and sister-in-law, Ron Closs, Robert "Bob" Closs and David and Tina Closs; also survived by a mother-in-law, sister-in-law and brother-in-law and a host of nieces and nephews.

Cremation arrangements have been made. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.