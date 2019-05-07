John Mark Richards Jr., 71, of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. He was a longtime local photographer, active member of the Harriman Lions Club and Babbahatchie Band.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Richards Sr. and Doris Brule Richards; and a brother-in-law, Adil Akrawi.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Donna Richards; stepdaughter, DeeDee Buchanan (William); two stepsons, Dami Rich (Marilyn) and Rob Rich (Kathy); six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Anne Akrawi, Rochelle Guzman (Jose) and Annette Richards; and two brothers, Joe Richards (Nancy) and Dennis Richards (Kathryn).
In honor of his request, there will be no formal services at this time. You are encouraged to share a memory of Mark and/or personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial web page and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on May 8, 2019