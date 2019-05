John Mark Richards Jr., 71, of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. He was a longtime local photographer, active member of the Harriman Lions Club and Babbahatchie Band.He was preceded in death by his parents, John Richards Sr. and Doris Brule Richards; and a brother-in-law, Adil Akrawi.He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Donna Richards; stepdaughter, DeeDee Buchanan (William); two stepsons, Dami Rich (Marilyn) and Rob Rich (Kathy); six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Anne Akrawi, Rochelle Guzman (Jose) and Annette Richards; and two brothers, Joe Richards (Nancy) and Dennis Richards (Kathryn).In honor of his request, there will be no formal services at this time. You are encouraged to share a memory of Mark and/or personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial web page and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.