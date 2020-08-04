1/1
John Peter Huppert Jr.
John Peter Huppert Jr., 82 of Rockwood, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, July 30, 2020, after a long illness.
He served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hattie and John Huppert Sr.; and niece, Laura Jean Ulip of New York.
He was a devoted husband to his wife Carol Huppert for 58 years. He is also survived by his sons, John Huppert and Kevin Huppert, both of Rockwood; sister, Barbara Ulip (Ed) of Merrick, N.Y.; many cousins, nieces, and nephews; also devoted companions, Jack, Bailey and Bandit.
The family offers a special thank you to Dr. Robert Wilson, Dr. Singh, Molly, Roane Medical Center, and Amedisys Hospice for their TLC. To honor John's wishes, no services will be held. Cremation arrangements have been made. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Roane County News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
