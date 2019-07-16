Randy Quarles, 74, passed away peacefully, Saturday, July 13, 2019, at his home in Rockwood.

He was a longtime member of Woods Chapel United Methodist Church. Randy was a veteran of the U.S. Marines, a retired school teacher and the girls basketball coach at Harriman Middle School for many years. His teaching career spanned over 35 years. He was also a student in the Harriman School System. After retiring from the teaching profession, he proudly joined the Roane County Sheriff's Office in courthouse security, serving over 11 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Roy Quarles and Jeanne Shannon Quarles.

Randy is survived by his wife, Nancy; and two daughters and their husbands, Angela and Phillip Gibson, who reside in Jacksonville Fla., and Darby and Stacey Hall in Mount Juliet; two grandsons, Cameron and Nathan; brother, Ron and his wife Jean Quarles, Powell; and many nieces and nephews, whom he loved very much.

Loved by many, Randy was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, school teacher and friend to anyone he came in contact with. His family invites everyone to attend his celebration of life gathering anytime from 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the Harriman Middle School Gym. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Roane County Animal Shelter.