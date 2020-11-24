1/
John T. Strunk
John T. Strunk, 75, of Harriman, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. John taught Spanish at Harriman High School for 30-plus years and during his spare time he worked part time at Walmart. After his retirement from Harriman High School, John went back to teaching Spanish at Oakdale High School. He loved his students, his family and his animals.
Survivors include his sister and brother-in-law, Mona and Kenny Morton of Harriman; nieces and nephews, Kimberly and Eric Adkins, Shannon and Sylvia Morton, Alan Morton, Patrick and Tiffany Morton and Chloe Morton; great-nephews and niece, Eli, Elizabeth and Linnex Morton.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church 535 Margrave Drive Harriman, TN 37748. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Roane County News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-1515
November 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
