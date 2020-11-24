John T. Strunk, 75, of Harriman, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. John taught Spanish at Harriman High School for 30-plus years and during his spare time he worked part time at Walmart. After his retirement from Harriman High School, John went back to teaching Spanish at Oakdale High School. He loved his students, his family and his animals.

Survivors include his sister and brother-in-law, Mona and Kenny Morton of Harriman; nieces and nephews, Kimberly and Eric Adkins, Shannon and Sylvia Morton, Alan Morton, Patrick and Tiffany Morton and Chloe Morton; great-nephews and niece, Eli, Elizabeth and Linnex Morton.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church 535 Margrave Drive Harriman, TN 37748. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.





