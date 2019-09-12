John W. Hagen Jr., was born April 14, 1950, in Nampa, Idaho.

He spent his childhood on the family dairy farm working alongside his father. It was on the farm that he developed his love of gardening and landscaping. John also loved learning and music; he attended elementary and high school in Idaho where he studied piano. He attended Walla Walla College in Washington where he studied theology, history and voice. He continued his lifelong love of learning at the Candler School of Theology at Emory University in Atlanta. John was a Methodist minister for 25 years, retiring in 2016. His first love was God, then his family and friends. He loved teaching and preaching the word of God. Even in retirement he could be found leading Bible studies and preaching sermons. He had a heart of service and was actively involved in ministries that serve the homeless, the poor and the oppressed.

John went to be with God Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. He was surrounded by his wife and children at his home in Kingston. He was preceded in death by his father, John W. Hagen Sr.; mother, Betty Heffel; and son, Rohn Willis.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Hagen; sons, John Willis (Jenn) of Ooltewah and Chris Hagen (Starr) of Alexandria, Ky.; daughters, Tammy Shultz (Tony) of Maryville and Kristie Lowe (Kenneth) of Clinton; 10 grandchildren, Noah Hagan, Kassi, MaKayla, Kristopher and Annaka Willis, Allie, Tim, Joe and Torie Shultz, and McKinley Lowe; with two honorable mentions, Brady Atkinson and Lance Marshall; sisters, Vickie and Cindy of Washington and Cathie of Idaho; aunt, Mary Walters of Idaho; as well as a host of family and friends from Washington to Georgia.

Visitation with family will be from 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Beech Park Baptist Church in Oliver Springs. A celebration of life will follow from 3-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Midtown Valley UMC, Monroe and Scott Project Fund, 1625 Roane State Hwy., Harriman, TN 37748 or to Lafayette First UMC, Needy Fund, P.O. Box 704, Lafayette, GA 30728.



