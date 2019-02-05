Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John W. Pair. View Sign



John W. Pair, 78, of Rockwood, passed away Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at his home.He was a member of the North Rockwood Baptist Church and a retired maintenance employee at Roane State Community College. He pastored several churches in the Roane County and Rhea County area and was well known for his apple orchards. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Ida Belle Pair; brother, Thomas Pair; and sister, Annie Elizabeth.Survivors include his wife, Wanda Pair of Rockwood; son, Danny Pair and wife Janet of Rockwood; daughter, Patty Isham of Harriman; four grandchildren, Derek Pair and wife Trish, Josh Pair, Christy DeRossett and Kaila Ray; nine great-grandchildren, Dré Tré, Keearaha, Azyiah, Destiny, Noah, Nevaeh, Clay and Lauren; brother, Louis Pair and wife Hettie of Kingston; sisters, Marjorie Gurganus and husband Ben of New Bern, N.C.; Trudy Dean and husband Bill of Centerline, Mich.; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family received friends from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at North Rockwood Baptist Church, Rockwood. Funeral services followed at 8 p.m. with the Rev. Wayne Mullins, the Rev. Michael Turner, and the Rev. Robert Clark officiating. Committal services and interment were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. Memorial contributions may be made to the North Rockwood Baptist Church Missions Fund, 1300 N. Gateway Avenue; Rockwood, TN 37854. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Funeral Home Evans Mortuary

805 North Gateway Avenue

Rockwood , TN 37854

(865) 354-2600 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Roane County News on Feb. 6, 2019

