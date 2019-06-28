John William Drumwright

Obituary
John William Drumright, 79, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Knoxville.
He loved his family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and was an overall caring person. John enjoyed fishing. John was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Betty Drumright; wife, Kathy Drumright; daughter, Laurie Jean Hall; three brothers; and one sister.
John is survived by his sons, John Elliott and wife Pam of Ooltewah and Ronald William Drumright of West Plains, Mo.; daughters, Cindy Jo Humphrey and husband Shawn of Andersonville and Stacey Ann Hamilton of Kingston; son-in-law, Ricky Lynn Hall of Kingston; brothers, Joe Drumright and wife Barbara of Athens and Donnie Drumright of West Plains; sisters, Cathy Stockton, Margaret Tackett, Lillian Lunn, Rhonda Spencer, Wilda Gibson, Joyce Burgess, Milly Andrews and Becky Fox, all of West Plains; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
John's family will have a memorial service for him at a later date. Jones Mortuary, Clinton, is in charge of all arrangements. An online register is available at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com.
Published in Roane County News on June 29, 2019
