Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kyker Funeral Homes 350 West Race Street Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-376-6531 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Fellowship Baptist Church 4900 Harrison Road Lenoir City , TN View Map Graveside service 3:00 PM Rose Cemetery Funeral service Following Services Fellowship Baptist Church 4900 Harrison Road, Lenoir City , TN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John William Townsend Jr. ("J"), 88, of Lenoir City, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, and wonderful example of Christ's teachings, passed away on Oct. 21, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John W. and Eliza Galyon Townsend; infant brother, Teddy Ray; sister, Una Faye Walker Herman; brother, R. L. Frances; and his "little buddy" and nephew, David Parks. "J" loved his family, his Bible, both Salem Baptist Church in Ten Mile where he was a member for most of his life, and Fellowship Baptist Church, which he joined after moving to Lenoir City. Most of all he loved God.

Survivors include the love of his life, his wife of almost 69 years, Faye Branson, who was also his nurse and caregiver; daughters and son-in-law, Celia Williams, Sherry Townsend, Karen and David Marsh and Susan Moss; grandchildren, Christy and James Warren, Candi and Walter Carroll, Jason and Kim Weaver, Jon and Cora Moss and Krish and Rashmi Gomatom; great-grandchildren, Trey, Josh, Jacob, Sydney, Jordan, Bailey, Brody, Madison, Mason, Tatum, Ransom, Anneka and Avishai; brothers and sisters and brothers and sisters-in law whom he loved as blood family, Darrel and Evelyn Townsend, Melvin and Susan Townsend; Zola Stephenson, Vera Lowe, Bob and Sue Henley, Stanley Branson, Tommy and Kathy Parks, and Al and Beverley Kelley.

Family will receive friends between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Fellowship Baptist Church, 4900 Harrison Road, Lenoir City, followed by funeral service with Pastor Eddie Chasteen and Dr. Ted Clower officiating. Family and friends will meet at Rose Cemetery at 3 p.m. Saturday for graveside and burial. Pallbearers are Trey, Joshua and Jacob Warren, Jordan and Bailey Carroll and Brody Weaver.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Salem Baptist Church, 1355 Dry Fork Valley Road, Ten Mile, TN 37880 or Fellowship Baptist Church, 4900 Harrison Road, Lenoir City, TN 37771.

Special thanks to the staff of hospice and home health care who provided such compassionate care during the past several months, especially Judy



John William Townsend Jr. ("J"), 88, of Lenoir City, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, and wonderful example of Christ's teachings, passed away on Oct. 21, 2019.He was preceded in death by his parents, John W. and Eliza Galyon Townsend; infant brother, Teddy Ray; sister, Una Faye Walker Herman; brother, R. L. Frances; and his "little buddy" and nephew, David Parks. "J" loved his family, his Bible, both Salem Baptist Church in Ten Mile where he was a member for most of his life, and Fellowship Baptist Church, which he joined after moving to Lenoir City. Most of all he loved God.Survivors include the love of his life, his wife of almost 69 years, Faye Branson, who was also his nurse and caregiver; daughters and son-in-law, Celia Williams, Sherry Townsend, Karen and David Marsh and Susan Moss; grandchildren, Christy and James Warren, Candi and Walter Carroll, Jason and Kim Weaver, Jon and Cora Moss and Krish and Rashmi Gomatom; great-grandchildren, Trey, Josh, Jacob, Sydney, Jordan, Bailey, Brody, Madison, Mason, Tatum, Ransom, Anneka and Avishai; brothers and sisters and brothers and sisters-in law whom he loved as blood family, Darrel and Evelyn Townsend, Melvin and Susan Townsend; Zola Stephenson, Vera Lowe, Bob and Sue Henley, Stanley Branson, Tommy and Kathy Parks, and Al and Beverley Kelley.Family will receive friends between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Fellowship Baptist Church, 4900 Harrison Road, Lenoir City, followed by funeral service with Pastor Eddie Chasteen and Dr. Ted Clower officiating. Family and friends will meet at Rose Cemetery at 3 p.m. Saturday for graveside and burial. Pallbearers are Trey, Joshua and Jacob Warren, Jordan and Bailey Carroll and Brody Weaver.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Salem Baptist Church, 1355 Dry Fork Valley Road, Ten Mile, TN 37880 or Fellowship Baptist Church, 4900 Harrison Road, Lenoir City, TN 37771.Special thanks to the staff of hospice and home health care who provided such compassionate care during the past several months, especially Judy Smith and Amanda Hughes. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Roane County News on Oct. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close