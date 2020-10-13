1/1
Johnie Beatrice Hixson
1930 - 2020
Johnie Beatrice Hixson, 90, of Ten Mile went home to be with her Lord Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Oct. 11, 1930, in Ten Mile and was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking meals for her family and loved being a mother and homemaker. As long as her health permitted she raised beautiful flowers and was an avid gardener. Mrs. Hixson treasured all time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her precious husband, Willie Hixson; several sisters; and one brother.
Survivors include her children, Dwight and Donna Hixson of Athens, Doug and Pam Hixson of Kingston, Linda and Dan Moses of Riceville and Kaye Hixson of Kingston; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Louise and Glenn Ballew of Midtown, Barbara and Billy Joe Guinn of Kingston and Opal Crabtree of Kingston; and several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends.
Private funeral service was held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, with the Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Graveside service followed at Edgemon Cemetery with the Rev. Adrian Jones officiating. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, c/o Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family extends a special thank you to Golden Touch and Staff for their loving care. An online register is available at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fraker Funeral Home
1445 Kingston Highway
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 717-7727
