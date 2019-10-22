Johnnie L. Rains, 95, of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord peacefully Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Jamestowne Assisted Living, Kingston.
She was born in Madisonville, but lived in Kingston. Johnnie was a retired nurse and a member of the Kingston First Baptist Church.
Johnnie was preceded in death by her husband, George H. Rains; parents, John H. Rogers and Lucile Ann Rogers; brothers, Ralph, Reed, Ross and Roy Rogers; and sisters, Elizabeth Galloway and Beulah Joines.
Survivors include children, Jerry Rains (Sharon) and Michael Rains (Wanda) all of Kingston, and Susan Bradley (Ed) of Hendersonville; grandchildren, John Rains (Stephanie), Timothy Rains (April), Wendy McNew (David) and Melissa Rains, all of Kingston, Sarah Sloan (Nathan) of Louisville, Ky., Michael Bradley (Marcie) of Chattanooga, Kevin Bradley (Jenny) of Nashville and Allen Bradley of Hendersonville; nine great-grandchildren; and brother, Ray Rogers (Mary Ruth) of Madisonville.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Nathan Sloan and the Rev. Danny Thomas officiating. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Chestua United Methodist Church Cemetery, Madisonville.
Published in Roane County News on Oct. 23, 2019