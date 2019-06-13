Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jon Neil Wilson. View Sign Service Information Fraker Funeral Home 1445 Kingston Highway Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-717-7727 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born June 18, 1937, in Gobie, and was a 1956 graduate of Roane County High School where he was captain of the football team. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Kingston. Jon was saved in 1965 under the leadership of Wayne Rosser and served the Lord faithfully from that day forth. He had the unique ability to build or fix practically anything and has probably done so for many reading this. His favorite pastime was watching his grandchildren play sports. Jon was also a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Army Reserves. Jon retired from Y-12 nuclear plant as a journeyman electrician with over 22 years experience, and was a retired member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union No. 760 in Knoxville. He was preceded in death by mother, Bernice Mae Williams Wilson; sister, Mary Katherine Miller; and grandparents, Sam and Mary Williams and John Henry and Oda Wilson.

Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Elanor Hockman Wilson of Kingston; sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Laura Wilson of Lenoir City, Tim and Paige Wilson of Athens and Ben and Stacey Wilson of Kingston; grandchildren, Adam Wilson, Sierra Wilson, Kaylee Wilson, Abby Wilson, Phillip Wilson, Stephen Wilson, Rachel Wilson, McKenzie Reynolds and Triv Reynolds; great-grandchildren, Lily Wilson, Emma Frost and Chloe Wilson; and niece and nephews, Sharon Clark, Dewaine Keylon, Mark Keylon and Bobby Miller.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at First Baptist Church of Kingston with funeral service following at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary with the Rev. Gary Alley officiating. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, at New Midway Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard.



