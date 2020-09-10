Joseph Keith Eskridge Sr. was born on March 16, 1957, in Harriman. He was the last of six children born to the late J.C. and Lillian Eskridge and raised by John and Alma Eskridge. He was called to rest Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

Joe was a leader and a mentor to all in Roane County. Many remember him for his joyful smile and jolly demeanor. He retired early from Watts Bar Nuclear Plant in 2012. He was a proud member of the NAACP. For 22 years, he proudly served as the President of the Roane County Branch. More recently, he was elected as Tennessee State Vice President. He was active in many churches and served as a deacon at his home church. He was associated with countless organizations and served on many boards throughout the county and state. There is no one way to describe Joe because he was so much to so many. One said: "he was a smile personified;" Another said, "He could make YOU believe in YOU the way that he already did." He was all of these things and so much more.

In addition to both sets of parents, he is preceded in death by his father-in-law, David Bertram; and his special cousin, James Miles.

He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife, Damita Eskridge; children, Joseph Eskridge Jr. (Sonia), Tiara Eskridge and Tiffany Eskridge-Bell (Antwon); grandchildren, Shabre' Eskridge, Makaiya Eskridge, Izaiah Bell, Caydence Eskridge and Miles Bell; siblings, Jerry Eskridge (Evelyn), Dr. Joyce Hardaway of Chattanooga, John Eskridge (Chris) of Riverview, Fla., Jeffery Eskridge (Anita) of Lorton, Va. and Janet Eskridge; mother-in-law, Patricia Bertram; best friend, Eddie Hill; special friends, Tavi Beard, Vincent "The Veester" Martin, James "Buster" Robinson and Pastor Hall; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Harriman High School Gymnasium, 920 N. Roane St., Harriman. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Graveside and interment services will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Greenwood School Education Foundation at P.O. Box 1656 Harriman, TN 37748. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.



