Joseph Kenneth "Ken" Davis, 80, of Lawrenceburg, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Neil Scribner Davis; and parents, James Siegel and Ruby Marie Davis.
He is survived by wife, Pat Pettus Davis; children, Scott Davis (Nancy), Mark Davis (Ingrid) and Jennifer Beck (Bryan).
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home Chapel with funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Reggie Coleman officiating. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Columbia. An online register is available at www.pettusturnbo.com. Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Feb. 21, 2020