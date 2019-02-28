Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joshua "Goober" Daniels. View Sign

Joshua D. "Goober" Daniels, 43, of Oliver Springs, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

He was an accomplished guitarist and enjoyed entertaining others. His most recent job was setting up sound equipment and working the audio for top musicians around the area. He had previously worked for CoorsTek. Josh was well known for his sense of humor and generosity and had numerous friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Daniels; stepfather, George Edwards; and grandparents, Shirley and Agnes Daniels and Jack D. and Evelyn Walls.

He is survived by his mother, Deborah "Debbi" Walls Daniels Edwards; brother, Jason Daniels and fiancé Tonya Watts and her children, Josh, Marissa, and Jordan; niece, Savannah Daniels; stepbrother, Bryan Edwards; step-sister, Melinda Edwards Hatmaker; aunt, Darlene Walls; and a host of other relatives and many good friends. The family would like to thank everyone who has sent up prayers, called, brought food and all the acts of kindness during this difficult time.

The family will welcome friends from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, March 1, in the activities building of Kellytown Baptist Church in Oliver Springs. A celebration of life (Goob Fest) will begin at 8 pm. Everyone is invited to attend and to share their favorite "Goob Stories." An online register is available at



Joshua D. "Goober" Daniels, 43, of Oliver Springs, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.He was an accomplished guitarist and enjoyed entertaining others. His most recent job was setting up sound equipment and working the audio for top musicians around the area. He had previously worked for CoorsTek. Josh was well known for his sense of humor and generosity and had numerous friends.He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Daniels; stepfather, George Edwards; and grandparents, Shirley and Agnes Daniels and Jack D. and Evelyn Walls.He is survived by his mother, Deborah "Debbi" Walls Daniels Edwards; brother, Jason Daniels and fiancé Tonya Watts and her children, Josh, Marissa, and Jordan; niece, Savannah Daniels; stepbrother, Bryan Edwards; step-sister, Melinda Edwards Hatmaker; aunt, Darlene Walls; and a host of other relatives and many good friends. The family would like to thank everyone who has sent up prayers, called, brought food and all the acts of kindness during this difficult time.The family will welcome friends from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, March 1, in the activities building of Kellytown Baptist Church in Oliver Springs. A celebration of life (Goob Fest) will begin at 8 pm. Everyone is invited to attend and to share their favorite "Goob Stories." An online register is available at jacksonfuneralservices.com. Funeral Home Jackson Funeral Services

7071 Knoxville Hwy.

Oliver Springs , TN 37840

(865) 435-3800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Roane County News on Mar. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Roane County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close