  • "David, sorry for your loss. -Sally Hunter Thompson"
  • "David, Sorry to learn of Joyce's passing. My thoughts and..."
    - Debbie Kirby
  • "Joyce always put others first. She was a wonderful person...."
    - Jimmy Spence
  • "My heart goes out to David and the entire family. From the..."
    - Jodi Counts
Service Information
Fraker Funeral Home
1445 Kingston Highway
Kingston, TN
37763
(865)-717-7727
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Kingston
Kingston, TN
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
8:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Kingston
Kingston, TN
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland Memorial Cemetery
Knoxville, TN
Joyce Ann Webb Lewis, 76, of Kingston, passed into eternal rest Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, after many years of a courageous battle with cancer.  
She was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church and was always willing to offer a lending hand to others. Joyce worked in the dental field before retiring from TVA's Public Safety Office and the City of Kingston, of which she developed many friendships through her years of service. Joyce was preceded in death by her mother, Pauline Woods; brothers, Charlie and Ronnie Woods; sister-in-law, Selina Overstreet Bates; and special aunt, Grace Norman. 
Survivors include her loving husband of 44 years, David Lewis of Kingston; stepchildren whom she called her own, Jeff Lewis (Honey) of Knoxville, and Angie Robinson (Jerry) of Chattanooga; grandsons, Jordan Robinson (Morgan), Logan Robinson and Tucker Lewis; brother, Jerry Woods of Panama City, Florida; sister-in-law, Carla Lingerfelt of Knoxville; mother-in-law, Gladys Thompson of Knoxville; and dear friend, Edy Russell of Knoxville, who shared her children with whom Joyce was always thankful and blessed; several cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of friends whom she called family.  Special thanks to Dr. Ibach and staff and Tennessee Cancer Specialist for their years of care, and Avalon Hospice for their special touch and support. 
Family received friends from 6-8 p.m., Monday, Nov. 25, at Kingston First Baptist Church. The funeral service followed at 8 p.m., with the Rev. Eddie Chasteen officiating. Graveside service was held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Knoxville.  Honorary Pallbearers were the police, fire and EMT departments of Kingston. Memorial contributions may be made to the , Tennessee Cancer Specialist or Avalon Hospice.  An online register book is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Nov. 26, 2019
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.