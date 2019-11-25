Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fraker Funeral Home 1445 Kingston Highway Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-717-7727 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM First Baptist Church of Kingston Kingston , TN View Map Funeral service 8:00 PM First Baptist Church of Kingston Kingston , TN View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Highland Memorial Cemetery Knoxville , TN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Ann Webb Lewis, 76, of Kingston, passed into eternal rest Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, after many years of a courageous battle with cancer.

She was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church and was always willing to offer a lending hand to others. Joyce worked in the dental field before retiring from TVA's Public Safety Office and the City of Kingston, of which she developed many friendships through her years of service. Joyce was preceded in death by her mother, Pauline Woods; brothers, Charlie and Ronnie Woods; sister-in-law, Selina Overstreet Bates; and special aunt, Grace Norman.

Survivors include her loving husband of 44 years, David Lewis of Kingston; stepchildren whom she called her own, Jeff Lewis (Honey) of Knoxville, and Angie Robinson (Jerry) of Chattanooga; grandsons, Jordan Robinson (Morgan), Logan Robinson and Tucker Lewis; brother, Jerry Woods of Panama City, Florida; sister-in-law, Carla Lingerfelt of Knoxville; mother-in-law, Gladys Thompson of Knoxville; and dear friend, Edy Russell of Knoxville, who shared her children with whom Joyce was always thankful and blessed; several cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of friends whom she called family. Special thanks to Dr. Ibach and staff and Tennessee Cancer Specialist for their years of care, and Avalon Hospice for their special touch and support.

Family received friends from 6-8 p.m., Monday, Nov. 25, at Kingston First Baptist Church. The funeral service followed at 8 p.m., with the Rev. Eddie Chasteen officiating. Graveside service was held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Knoxville. Honorary Pallbearers were the police, fire and EMT departments of Kingston. Memorial contributions may be made to the , Tennessee Cancer Specialist or Avalon Hospice. An online register book is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Roane County News on Nov. 26, 2019

