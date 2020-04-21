J.R. Eller, 81, of Briceville, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Mary Eller; and sons, Rodney Eller, and Ricky Eller.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Helen M. Eller of Briceville; daughters, Becky Gilsrap of Westminister, S.C. and Rose of Sixmile, S.C. and Linda Carver; and sons, Randy Eller of Senaca, S.C. and Rusty Eller of Sixmile, S.C.
Cremation arrangements have been made. The family will have a burial at Odd Fellows Cemetery at a later date. The family requests memorials be made to Evans Mortuary for expenses, P.O. Box 6, Rockwood, TN 37854. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Apr. 22, 2020