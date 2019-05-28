Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita Christian Herron. View Sign Service Information Click Funeral Home 109 Walnut St Lenoir City , TN 37771 (865)-986-8013 Send Flowers Obituary

Juanita "Nita" "Maw" Christian Herron, born June 4, 1925, age 93, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at Brookdale Claire Bridge in Oak Ridge.

Nita was preceded in death by her beloved John Herron of Kingston; parents, Ethel and Homer Christian of Kingston; sisters, Flozeta Morrison of Kingston, Georgia Garner of Sebring, Fla.; and brother, H. K. Christian of California.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, John Mark and Carla Bitty Herron of Kingston; daughter, Pam Yokley of Lenoir City; grandchildren, Vanessa Turpin and husband James, John Durand Herron and wife Bethany of Kingston, Amanda Paletz and husband Casey of Knoxville, and Bryant Brabson and wife Liz of Franklin; great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Sienna Turpin, Ella Grace Herron, Sophie Paletz and Max and Harper Brabson; along with many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Herron was a Roane County native. Graduating in the early 1940s, she was in the Beta Club, and Drama Club there and was voted the most beautiful girl in her graduating class. She attended the University of Tennessee and was a fashion merchandising major in the department of home economics. She worked at Alcoa Aluminum before World War II, and was a "Calutron Girl" at Y-12 Oak Ridge in 1944-1945. Nita was an avid reader and great seamstress. She had a green thumb and dearly loved her flower garden. She loved all animals but especially birds and her "hummers." Although she did not think so, she was an amazing cook. Her family said "Dementia took you away from us first Momma but even then you kept the Dementia Unit on its toes! However, now you have peace at last."

The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. Wednesday at New Midway Cemetery for graveside services with the Rev. Rod Garrett officiating.

